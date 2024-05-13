Russian official lauds defense industry as world’s most powerful in basic arms output

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s defense industry is the world’s most powerful in the production of basic armaments and military hardware, acting Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in the lower house of parliament on Monday.

The candidate for the post of the first deputy prime minister in the Russian government added that the geopolitical situation was prompting the need constantly to improve operational characteristics of armaments and military hardware.