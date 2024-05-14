Some Westerns consider large-scale military conflict possible — intelligence service

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Some Western politicians consider unleashing of a large-scale military conflict possible, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) together with its partners is closely monitoring the situation, Sergey Naryshkin, a candidate for the post of SVR Director, said.

"According to the information available to the service, a part of European and American politicians actually considers it possible to unleash a large-scale military conflict in order to preserve their hegemony," he said at a plenary session of the Federation Council, where consultations on his reappointment to the post are being finalized. According to him, "this could happen if the so-called Western bloc considers it, firstly, profitable for itself and, secondly, sufficiently safe."

Naryshkin pointed out that "the Russian Foreign Intelligence, together with partner intelligence services, intelligence agencies, is very closely monitoring the development of the situation in this area."