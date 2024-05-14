Death toll in Sunday’s apartment building collapse in Belgorod climbs to 16

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry upgraded the death toll in Sunday’s collapse of a section of a residential block in Belgorod to 16 on Tuesday as the body of another dead woman has been found at the site.

"Another woman has been found dead at the site of a collapsed section of a residential building in Belgorod which takes the death toll to 16," the ministry told reporters.

Two people are still missing in the incident, an emergency official told TASS.

Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on Sunday. Debris from one of the downed shells, a Tochka-U missile, hit a ten-story apartment building in Belgorod, completely collapsing the entrance. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into terrorism.