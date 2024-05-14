Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid nervousness over special military op — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine takes place against the backdrop of nervousness of Kiev, Europe and the United States over Russia's special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We know that Mr. Blinken has arrived in Kiev. We are also aware of the nervousness that is now being felt not only in Kiev itself, but also in European capitals and in Washington in connection with the ongoing special military operation," the spokesman said, adding that "we intend to pursue our goals."

According to a statement released earlier by the US State Department press service, Blinken intends to discuss the situation on the battlefield and issues of military support to Kiev with the country's leadership during his visit to Ukraine, which began today. According to the document, Blinken will meet with the country's President Vladimir Zelensky, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. The statement said that during these consultations, Blinken is expected to discuss the situation on the battlefield, the impact of US military and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, as well as ongoing work to accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery.

According to Reuters, this is the first visit to Ukraine by a senior US official after the US Congress approved a request for additional military assistance to Kiev. Earlier, US President Joe Biden ordered $400 million in military aid to be sent to Kiev. In total, according to the Pentagon, the United States has allocated more than $51.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Biden's presidency, including more than $50.6 billion since the start of Russia's special military operation.