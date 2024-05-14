Nominee for Russian defense chief urges need to outpace Ukrainian army in technology

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s nominee to the post of the defense minister Andrey Belousov said during hearings in the upper house of parliament on his candidature approval that he considered it important to develop military education and capitalize on the experience of the special military operation to outpace the enemy in technology.

"The enemy is learning quickly. The situation related to the use of new technologies changes literally every day. In this situation, we need simply not to learn and follow but to preempt the enemy. This work has been actually organized with the General Staff but it requires everyday effort. It is necessary to generalize the experience of applying new technologies and, correspondingly, test new forms and methods of warfare," he said.

Russia needs to constantly keep this sphere in the focus of its attention and develop it further, he stressed.

"Especially taking into account the experience that our armed forces have acquired in the special military operation," Belousov said.