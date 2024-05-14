Putin reappoints Ushakov, Medinsky as his aides — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Yury Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky as presidential aides, according to the Kremlin website.

Dmitry Mironov, Andrey Fursenko and Ruslan Edelgeriev also retained their posts of presidential aides.

Larisa Brycheva was appointed presidential aide - head of the presidential state legal department, Dmitry Kalimulin will be presidential aide - head of the presidential reference office, Dmitry Shalkov will serve as presidential aide - head of the presidential control department.