Kremlin spokesman says it is wrong to see Shoigu's new appointment as demotion

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes it is inappropriate to regard the appointment of former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu as secretary of the Russian Security Council as a demotion.

"I don't think it is appropriate to put the question this way," the Kremlin spokesman told the media reporters when asked whether Shoigu's new position could be called a demotion.

"This is a very high state post with a very wide range of tasks, playing a huge role for the whole country. Of course, the head of this body is constantly in direct contact with the head of state and bears great responsibility," Peskov said.

On May 12, Putin nominated Andrey Belousov for defense minister to succeed Shoigu.

Shoigu’s bio

On May 21, Shoigu will turn 69. He is a native of Tyva. Graduated from the Krasnoyarsk Polytechnic Institute as a civil engineer. In April 1991, Shoigu headed the Russian Rescue Corps, the forerunner of the State Committee for Emergency Situations (EMERCOM). From August to November 1991, Shoigu served as chief of the State Committee for Emergency Situations. Then until January 1994 he headed the State Committee for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, and until May 2012 he was Russia’s Minister for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters.

From May 11 to November 6, 2012 held the post of the Moscow Region’s governor. On November 6, 2012, Putin appointed Shoigu as defense minister.