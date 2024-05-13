If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. If the West wants to solve the Ukraine conflict on the battlefield, "so be it," Sergey Lavrov, candidate for the post of Russia’s foreign minister, told a Federation Council committee meeting discussing his reappointment.

"If they want [to resolve the conflict in Ukraine] on the battlefield, let it be on the battlefield," Lavrov said.

He reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds. "[During talks] in Istanbul, we indeed <…> were a step away from signing an initial document to end the special military operation on conditions that Ukrainian sponsors now admit were very beneficial to Ukraine," Lavrov continued. "Our political analysts also say so. And I agree with this," he added.

According to Lavrov, the Istanbul negotiations were Russia's last attempt "to extend trust and show good will, despite multiple past deceits on the part of the West." "And we were misled again, so they forced us to go fight," he concluded.