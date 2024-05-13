State Duma approves deputy prime ministers of the Russian government

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, has approved Denis Manturov as the first deputy prime minister.

The State Duma MPs have also endorsed Tatyana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Dmitry Grigorenko, Alexey Overchuk, Dmitry Patrushev, Vitaly Savelyev, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Yury Trutnev as deputy prime ministers.

On May 7, the day of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration, the Russian government resigned, in accordance with the law. On May 10, the State Duma approved Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister, then the Russian President appointed him to this position. By law, deputy prime ministers are also appointed by the President after approval of their candidacies by the State Duma, while the head of state does not have the right to refuse appointment to positions of those whose candidacies were approved by the house of parliament.