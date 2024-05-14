Forum on future of BRICS countries may be held in 2025

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives proposed holding a forum to discuss the future of the BRICS countries, which could be held in 2025 in the UAE, according to the official ASI Telegram channel.

"The Agency for Strategic Initiatives proposed holding a forum to discuss and forecast the future of the BRICS countries. The VISION FORUM BRICS+ may be held in 2025 in the UAE," the statement said.

The Agency for Strategic Initiatives is an autonomous non-profit organization created to support promising socially significant projects of medium-sized businesses, improve the business climate, promote the development of young managers, and professional management in the social sphere.