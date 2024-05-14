Russia, China want to be at forefront of establishing democratic world order — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing want to lead the way in ushering in a democratic world order, Sergey Lavrov, a nominee for Russian foreign minister, said.

"China has become a global leader. This is not liked by the United States, which, along with its satellites, has brought to heel the rest of the West, and has declared doctrinally that it cannot allow anyone to be stronger and more influential than Washington. That is why we, along with our Chinese colleagues, are interested in continuing to be the leaders in terms of efforts toward establishing a fairer democratic world order," he said at a plenary session of the Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament.

"Naturally, Russia and China are not the only ones who want to reform the international system and promote the establishment of a multipolar world order that would reflect the real weight of states and their associations," Lavrov stressed.

According to Lavrov, the West speaks about democracy "only when it wants to interfere into domestic affairs of any country." "But in the international arena, it categorically rejects any equal formats of cooperation, flagrantly violates the United Nations Charter, which says that the United Nations is based on the sovereign equality of states," he said.

"We are cooperating with the members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations within the United Nations. This is a very important structure and it is expanding. Naturally, members of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are with us," Lavrov noted. "There have become more of us in the Group of 20 following BRICS expansion: practically half of them are either BRICS members or supporters. That is why, the Group of Twenty will also be changing positively as far as the interests of all other regions of the world, all other groups of countries, not only of the collective West, are concerned."