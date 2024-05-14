MINSK, May 14. /TASS/. Some part of Burisma’s bribe to Ukrainian law enforcement went to sponsor the "army of drones" for Ukrainian forces, Andrey Derkach, a Ukrainian politician and public activist, said.

In an interview with the BelTA news agency that was posted on its YouTube channel, he said that Burisma, a company affiliated with US President Joe Biden’s family, had given a bribe of $6 million to Ukrainian law enforcement officers so that a criminal case against it be closed.

"Under a classified court ruling, this money was transferred to a military unit of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s main intelligence directorate," Derkach said. "Apart from that, a larger part of the sum came to finance an army of drones for the Ukrainian armed forces."

"The army of drones is not only attacks on infrastructure facilities, but also people’s deaths. We trace all the chains of supplies of weapons for Ukraine from American companies. We see sponsors who work with this," he explained.