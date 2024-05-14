West would try to exhaust Russia’s resources in potential conflict — Naryshkin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Western countries would seek to exhaust Russia’s resources in the event of a potential large-scale conflict with it, Sergey Naryshkin, a candidate for director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said.

"Indeed, some politicians of the Euro-Atlantic region are looking at possibly unleashing a large-scale conflict and blaming Russia and other Eurasian countries for it. And they want to exhaust these countries’ resources, human and otherwise, in the course of this conflict," he said at a plenary session of the Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament, which considered his re-appointment.

According to Naryshkin, the West is also seeking to force Russia to stop its anti-NATO efforts, "its efforts aimed at forming a new and fair multipolar world.".