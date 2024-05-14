Russian troops destroy 28 Ukrainian UAV control posts in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 28 Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts in the Kherson area over the past day, Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The Battlegroup Dnepr actively accomplished objectives in the special military operation. Air strikes and artillery inflicted firepower damage on enemy personnel and equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper River. The Kiev regime lost 5 electronic warfare stations, 28 UAV control posts, 7 drones, 52 observation posts and 5 equipment warehouses," the governor said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 13 that the Ukrainian army had lost as many as 55 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours.