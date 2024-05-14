Kremlin calls US ban on import of Russian uranium as 'manifestation of unfair competition'

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The US ban on import of Russian uranium is prompted by the fact that it is not easy to compete with the Russian nuclear industry, one of the most advanced in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"It’s hard for the Americans to compete with us on the international market. Once it becomes difficult for them to compete, they do not disdain anything, including measures which actually subvert, distort and get a crack at all the norms of international trade, and this ban is "nothing more than unfair competition," he said.

"This is not critical for the Russian nuclear industry. Our nuclear industry is one of the most advanced in the world. We will continue to develop this industry," the press secretary of the Russian President added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a law that prohibits the import of non-irradiated, low-enriched uranium produced in Russia or by any Russian company. Washington explained this measure by the need to ensure US independence from supplies from Russia.