Fire on motor ship in Russia’s Arkhangelsk extinguished

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The fire on the motor ship "M.V. Lomonosov" docked in Arkhangelsk has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"At 8:50 a.m. Moscow time (5:50 a.m. GMT) the fire was completely extinguished," the press service said.

The motor ship caught fire on May 13 in a dry dock on the territory of the SC Arkhangelsk Fleet Repair and Operation Base. The area of the fire amounted to 936 square meters. There were no casualties.

The North-Western Transport Prosecutor's Office organized a probe into the incident. According to the press service of the regional branch of the Investigative Committee, on May 13, welding works were carried out on the ship, and some time after their completion the fire broke out.