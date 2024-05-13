Russian troops destroy over 16,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed more than 16,000 Ukrainian tanks and other armored combat vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 596 aircraft, 274 helicopters, 24,020 unmanned aerial vehicles, 518 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,008 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,295 multiple rocket launchers, 9,545 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,678 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the [Ukrainian army’s] 125th territorial defense brigade in areas neat the settlements of Volchansk, Neskuchnoye, Liptsy and Vesyoloye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy four Ukrainian army’s MLRS in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops destroyed four multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, launchers of Buk-M1 and Strela-10 air defense systems, and also four multiple rocket launchers, including Uragan, Czech-made Vampire and Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 250 troops in Kharkov area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 250 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In addition, Russian forces repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Glubokoye and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses over the past 24 hours amounted to 250 personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles and 17 motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel 13 Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled 13 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 80 troops and two combat vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units … repelled 13 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 4th tank, 3rd, 21st, 63rd and 116th mechanized, 77th airmobile and 4th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region, Nevskoye, Novoyegorovka, Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy lost around 80 personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 2 152mm Msta-B howitzers and a 152mm Giatsint-S field gun," the ministry said.

Russian forces also gained advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kirovsk and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

Kiev loses 540 troops, Leopard tank in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 540 troops and 2 tanks, including a German-made Leopard armored vehicle in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault and 81st airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Antonovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"Over the past 24 hours, they repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault and 41st mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Spornoye and Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 540 personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard 2A1, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed the first Italian-made Melara howitzer of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army also lost "an Italian-made 105mm Melara Mod 56 howitzer," the ministry specified.

Kiev loses over 395 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost over 395 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 47th and 100th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka Pervaya, Katerinovka and Novopokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"They repulsed seven counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault, 142nd infantry, 68th and 71st jaeger, 24th and 110th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Shumy, Ocheretino and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost over 395 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops wipe out first Croatian MLRS in Ukraine operation

Russian troops destroyed the first Croatian multiple launch rocket system of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units also destroyed "a Croatian-made 122mm RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian forces advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces advanced to better positions in the south Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 135 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on amassed personnel and equipment of the 21st Ukrainian National Guard brigade near the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 135 personnel," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a British-made 155mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops struck three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 35th marine infantry and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Ivanovka, Tyaginka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 55 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army in 129 areas over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units in 129 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted casualties on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 129 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy six Ukrainian missiles, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles, 39 rockets of Olkha, Vampire and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and five smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 33 unmanned aerial vehicles, six Tochka-U tactical missiles, 39 rockets of Olkha, Czech-made Vampire and US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, five US-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles and four UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles," the ministry said.