Shoigu to oversee Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, not head it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Sergey Shoigu, who has been appointed Secretary of the Russian Security Council, will oversee Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation but won’t be its head, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. He will not be the head of this service," he said, adding that the service is headed by Dmitry Shugayev.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree on the new structure of the Russian executive branch, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, previously under control of the Russian Defense Ministry, has been placed under direct subordination of the Russian president.

Putin earlier appointed Shoigu, who has been Russia’s defense minister since 2012, secretary of the Russian Security Council to succeed Nikolay Patrushev who was relieved of his duties due to the transfer to another office.