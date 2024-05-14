50 Russians killed, nearly 190 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in past week

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Fifty residents of Russia’s regions bordering Ukraine have been killed and 187 have been wounded in shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops over the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"While retreating and sustaining serious losses on the battlefield, the Kiev regime’s militants redirect their strikes onto civilian facilities and civilians, seeking to compensate for military failures. Over the past week, casualties among civilians in the frontline Russian territories from Nazi shelling attacks amounted to 237: a total of 187 people, including 13 minors, were wounded, and 50, including two children, were killed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops used foreign-made drones, Czech-, Turkish-, and US-made projectiles, including ATACMS missiles. At least 1,983 rounds were fired by Ukrainian forces at civilian facilities in Russia, he added.