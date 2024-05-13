North Korean delegation arrives in Russia’s Primorsky Region — news agency

SEOUL, May 13. /TASS/. A delegation of the North Korean city of Rason arrived in Russia’s Primorsky Region on May 12, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to it, the delegation, headed by Rason head, traveled by train.

Rason is located in the northeast of the country on the border with China and Russia. The city serves as a transport center and is connected by rail to the Khasan railway station in the Primorsky Region.

In 2008-2014, the railroad from Khasan station to Rajin port was reconstructed to export Russian coal in transit through North Korea.

Bilateral exchanges between Russia and North Korea have intensified since the second half of 2012. In September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. He held talks with President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport on September 13.