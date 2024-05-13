Russian robotic drone jammers shield evacuation groups in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian robotic drone suppressors based on the Triton electronic warfare system have begun to provide protection for evacuation groups in the gray zone of combat operations in Ukraine, CEO of Laboratory PPSh (the jammer’s developer) Denis Oslomenko told TASS on Monday.

Eventually, the lab intends to develop such jammers to shield assault groups, he specified.

The innovation was prompted by the existence of gray zones in areas of combat operations that are dangerous for groups to evacuate wounded personnel, he explained.

"It is hard to get there and evacuate a wounded or a killed soldier as evacuation groups will immediately begin to be hunted down by explosives and FPV drones. That is why, we cooperate with those who produce robots and conceptually we have two robots with the Triton system to escort either an assault group or assault robots," Oslomenko said.

"In the future, this innovation is set to emerge on a large scale. But these robots with the electronic warfare system that shield evacuation or mine-laying robots are already operating in the zone of the special military operation," the chief executive said.

Laboratory PPSh is a Russian company that provides information security services and products, including telephone line protectors, wireless communications blockers and drone suppressors, in particular, LPD-801 and LPD-802 anti-drone guns and the Triton electronic warfare system.