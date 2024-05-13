Fit nation: Russia to see widespread increase in people exercising by 2036 — official

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The number of Russians who engage in some form of physical exercise regulary should reach 76%, or some 96 million people, by 2036, candidate for the post of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during a plenary session in the State Duma.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has an initiative for Russians to become more fit.

"The president has set us this goal - by 2030, 70% of the population should be exercising regularly. Currently the figure is 57%, the last steps in achieving the goal will be the most difficult. It will be 76% by 2036. This is about 96 million people," Chernyshenko said.

"An important issue is to provide citizens with sports infrastructure. We will build at least 350 sports facilities per year in our regions for all age categories until 2030," he added.