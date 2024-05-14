Russian troops liberate Bugrovatka community in Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Bugrovatka in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Bugrovatka in the Kharkov Region in active operations and advanced deep into the enemy’s defense," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces inflict 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 135 troops and a Czech-made multiple launch rocket system in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd mechanized and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 120th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 135 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, three 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher and a German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon, it specified.

Russian troops repel five Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized, 110th and 241st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region, Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 77th airmobile, 21st, 63rd and 116th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian forces gain better ground in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on ten Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost more than 520 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault, 79th and 80th air assault, 81st airmobile, 92nd assault, 54th, 67th and 72nd mechanized, 116th and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Georgiyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Razdolovka, Novomikhailovka, Paraskoviyevka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 520 personnel, four motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces wiped out three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops repulse eight Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and repulsed eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position, inflicted damage and repulsed eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger, 23rd, 24th, 47th, 100th and 110th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Netailovo and Solovyovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 405 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian forces eliminate 155 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 155 Ukrainian troops and 3 foreign-made artillery guns in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 1st tank, 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized, 108th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 155 personnel, 5 motor vehicles, 2 Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the 35th marine infantry, 103rd and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Tyaginka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region and Kapulovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 25 personnel, 3 motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 105mm M119 artillery gun of US manufacture, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV production workshop over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian strike UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshop over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a workshop for the production and storage of the Ukrainian army’s strike unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, they destroyed ammunition and fuel depots and aviation equipment at military airfields and struck enemy manpower and equipment in 143 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 26 Ukrainian UAVs, 9 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), nine smart bombs and three ATACMS missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two US-made HARM anti-radar missiles, three US-manufactured ATACMS tactical missiles and 43 rockets of the Czech-made Vampire and of the Olkha multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 596 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,046 unmanned aerial vehicles, 521 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,016 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,296 multiple rocket launchers, 9,570 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,701 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.