Russia, China want to be leaders in establishing democratic world order — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing want to be the leaders in terms of advocating the democratic world order, Sergey Lavrov, a nominee for Russian foreign minister, said.

"China has become the leader of global development. This is not liked by the United States, which, along with its satellites, has brought to heel the rest of the West, and has declared doctrinally that it cannot allow anyone to be stronger and more influential than Washington. That is why we with the Chinses colleagues are interested in continuing to be the leaders in terms of efforts toward establishing a fairer democratic world order," he said at a plenary session of the Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament.

"Naturally, Russia and China are not the only ones who want to reform the international system, promote the establishment of a multipolar world order that would reflect the real weight of states and their associations," Lavrov stressed.