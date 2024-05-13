DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops torched roughly 10 pieces of Western-made armor in the liberation of the village of Berdychi near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), evacuation group commander with the call sign Ivanych from the battlegroup Center told TASS on Monday.

"There was a lot of hardware [destroyed in the village of Berdychi]. Our troops torched about four or five [US-made] Abrams tanks and I saw damaged Leopards [tanks] and Bradleys [infantry fighting vehicles] there. There were up to ten armored vehicles, surely," the commander said.

The number of destroyed Western armored vehicles could be considerably larger, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 2 that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Berdychi. Adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS that the liberation of Berdychi had expanded the bridgehead for Russian troops near the Ocheretino salient and helped enhance firepower pressure on the road to Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian army’s largest logistics hub in the DPR.