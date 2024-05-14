Tula Region governor becomes presidential aide — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Alexey Dyumin, who until today headed the Tula Region, will now serve directly under the Russian president.

According to the Kremlin website, Vladimir Putin decreed to "appoint Alexey Gennadyevich Dyumin as an aide to the Russian president and relieve him from his post" as governor. The published document says that it comes into force from the day of signing, May 14.

Dyumin, 51, had been in charge of the Tula Region since 2016. A native of Kursk, he graduated from the Voronezh Higher Military Engineering School of Radio Electronics in 1994. In 2009, he graduated with honors from the Russian Presidential Academy of Public Administration (now the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration).

He began his career in 1994 as an engineer in the Russian Aerospace Forces. However, two years later he moved to the Federal Guard Service, which is responsible for the security of the country's leadership, where he served from 1996 to 2013.

In 2013, Dyumin was appointed deputy chief of the General Staff’s Main Directorate. From December 24, 2015 to February 2, 2016, he served as Deputy Defense Minister under Sergey Shoigu. He supervised the departments of construction, housing, property relations, and the expert department of the ministry. He holds the rank of Lieutenant General and title of Hero of the Russian Federation.

On February 2, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexey Dyumin as the acting governor of the Tula Region. In September of the same year, Dyumin won election for the first time, and in 2021 he was again elected head of the region.