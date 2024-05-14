Conflict between Russia, Ukraine may last about 10 years — Polish foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Combat actions in Ukraine may last for about 10 years, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Polskie Radio.

"In general, [such] conflicts last for about 10 years," the senior Polish diplomat noted. Sikorski also believes that Russia will not attack NATO countries if they are properly prepared for a potential conflict escalation. Nevertheless, he thinks that "such a development should not be completely ruled out."

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the conflict in Ukraine may last for a few more years. No one, in his opinion, can say whether it is to last for five years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Western leaders were deliberately spreading fake news about threats coming from Russia in order to get more money from US and European taxpayers.