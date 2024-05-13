US Secretary of State plans to visit Kiev — Politico

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Kiev this week, Politico reported citing three sources.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine this week," the newspaper reported citing "three people familiar with the matter".

As the newspaper writes, "The exact itinerary was not immediately available, but one of the people said the roads in Kiev will be blocked by security services for a while on Tuesday and Wednesday."

The State Department did not officially announce Blinken’s supposed upcoming trip to Ukraine.