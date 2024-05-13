Russia’s S-300PS in Tajikistan confirm combat readiness

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A battalion of S-300PS air defense missile systems at the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan has confirmed its combat readiness, the press service of the Central Military District has told TASS.

"During an inspection, the battalion of anti-aircraft missile systems S-300PS received a combat readiness signal. The shifts on duty were reinforced and the entire set of systems was made ready for use. The crews detected high-speed targets, caught them on radars, tracked them and carried out electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles at air targets imitating a hypothetical enemy’s modern means of air attack," the press service said, adding that the S-300PS demonstrated combat readiness.

In April, at a meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the CIS armed forces special attention was paid to the development of the joint communication and air defense systems.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia's largest military facility outside its borders. It is located in two cities - Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The base includes mechanized infantry, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, radiation, chemical and biological defense and communications units.