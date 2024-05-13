Russia’s Federation Council holds consultations on security, intelligence appointments

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Federation Council said its Defense and Security Committee and Constitutional Legislation and Nation-Building Committee held consultations on the candidacies for the top posts at the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Security Service and the National Guard.

The candidates are Sergey Naryshkin, Alexander Bortnikov and Viktor Zolotov, respectively. They were nominated by President Vladimir Putin and their names were submitted to the council on May 12.

The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said it will not release its assessments to the public, but will send them to the president in a letter, along with the council’s resolution.

The council also held consultations on the following candidacies: Dmitriy Kochnev for director of the Federal Guard Service and Alexander Lints for head of the Main Directorate of the President's Special Programs. They were also earlier nominated by the president. The consultations were attended by Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and the presidential representative at the council, Artur Muravyov.