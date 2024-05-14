Putin’s visit to China to strengthen joint work of Moscow, Beijing — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China will strengthen the joint work of Moscow and Beijing, Foreign Minister candidate Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting in the Russian Federation Council on Lavrov’s re-appointment.

"I am certain that the president’s upcoming visit to the People’s Republic of China will strengthen our joint work," he said.

Lavrov underscored that "the duo of Moscow and Beijing plays the most important balancing role in global affairs."

He noted that Russia and China actively cooperate within the BRICS, the SCO and actively support other integrational processes in Eurasia.