MINSK, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs in the Nord Stream explosions underwent training in Ukraine and Romania, Ukrainian politician and public figure Andrey Derkach said in an interview with BelTA news agency.

"They were trained for an extended period of time, including in the Zhytomyr Region. Initially, the training took place there, then in Romania, next to the NATO base near Mangalia.

They trained on the South Stream, rented a large yacht, and then they were taken to Poland. The smaller yacht Andromeda was prepared [for them]. Western publications wrote about this," Derkach recalled.

According to the politician, a group headed by Roman Chervinsky, a former Ukrainian special operative, performed the dive and, probably, a fake installation of means of initialization.

One of the participants in the operation, Marina Sitalo, is "specializes specifically in making underwater mixtures. She has experience diving in different parts of the world, her husband also practices techno-diving," the politician said.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office sent inquiries and appeals from a group of State Duma MPs to the United States, Germany, France and Cyprus about the organization of terrorist attacks against Russia by the United States and other Western countries.