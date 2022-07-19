China makes ‘serious demarches’ to US over intentions to help Taiwan militarily — diplomat

BEIJING, July 19. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have protested to the United States over Washington's intention to help Taiwan’s self-defense, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"We made clear China’s stern position on the US’ latest proposed arms sale to Taiwan. I must reiterate that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this. We have made serious demarches to the US side over this," he said at a briefing, commenting on a recent statement by State Department Spokesperson Ned Price about the US readiness to help "maintain [Taiwan's] sufficient self-defense capability".

According to the Chinese diplomat, Washington should not violate formal agreements with Beijing on the basis of domestic law and disregard generally accepted norms of international law. He also reiterated that the United States has absolutely no competence to interfere in China's internal affairs and sell arms to Taiwan.

Zhao Lijian clarified that Beijing views the US arms sales to Taipei as a violation of bilateral agreements that "emboldens the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces". The foreign ministry representative recalled that this would also inevitably lead to increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait. "The US side needs to immediately stop arms sales and military contact with Taiwan," Zhao Lijian concluded.

Earlier, the US State Department approved the sale of $108 million worth of military equipment and repair parts and related services to Taiwan.

Washington's military and technical cooperation with Taipei raises concerns in Beijing, which stresses that Taiwan belongs to China and calls on the White House to respect the "one-China" policy. Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, but, according to the official position supported by most countries, including Russia, is considered one of China's provinces. The US severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with China. Recognizing the "one-China" policy, Washington continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with weapons.