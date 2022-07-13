North Korea supports LPR in its fight against Nazism — LPR top diplomat

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. North Korea’s recognition of the independence of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is a manifestation of its support for the fight against Nazism, LPR’s Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego told TASS on Wednesday.

"The letter [to the LPR] offers words of support for the people of the Lugansk People’s Republic, words of support for our struggle for independence in the confrontation with the Nazi aggression and the United States’ satellites, who have consolidated to create in Russophobic hysteria a kind of a hotbed around the Russian world," he said.

According to Deinego, Pyongyang expressed support for the LPR in its efforts "to defend its right, its understanding of life, perspectives, and ideals."

Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea recognized the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic. DPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, wrote on his Telegram channel that he is sure that LPR’s partnership with North Korea will be long-standing and fruitful.