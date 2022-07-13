North Ossetia head wasn’t hurt in shelling in Zaporozhye Region – source

DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. North Ossetia Head Sergey Menyailo came under shelling in the area of the special military operation in the Zaporozhye Region and he wasn’t hurt, a source in the Donetsk People'’ Republic’s military and security forces told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, he went to see his volunteer boys, and a cluster munition was fired toward them. All this happened on the front line in the Zaporozhye Region. Miraculously, they were spared, he wasn’t hurt, but slightly shaken," the source said.

The director of the press service of the head and government of North Ossetia, Olga Dzgoyeva, said that the information making rounds on the Web that Menyailo was shellshocked was untrue. "I just spoke with the head. He did not confirm he was shellshocked. He said that he was going home at the moment," she said.

On July 10, Sergey Menyailo said on Telegram that he had met with the soldiers of the Alania volunteer battalion.