Number of Russia’s, Belarus’ CSTO, CIS allies took wait-and-see position — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 12. /TASS/. Some allies of Belarus and Russia within the CSTO and CIS took a wait-and-see position amid Western pressure, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

"Attempts are being made to drive a wedge into economic and political unions including Belarus and Russia. A massive pressure has led to some our CSTO and CIS allies, regrettably, taking a wait-and-see position, to put it mildly," the President said during the graduation ceremony for military colleges.

He underscored that Western states exert increasing pressure on Belarus, both in military and political, as well as in economic and informational spheres, but the "Belarusian policy is unwavering."

"We support a dialogue with states that respect our opinion and our interests," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.

He noted that an offensive hybrid war is being waged against Belarus.

"A full-on hybrid war is being waged against Belarus, always offensive in nature," the Belarusian leader said. "This war involves both national and coalition structures of the NATO bloc, which specialize on psychological operations and cyber sabotage."

Lukashenko underscored that "Belarus has never faced such unprecedented level of threats and challenges to national security in modern history."