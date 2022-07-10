Over 420 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR’s territory on Sunday

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. More than 420 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Sunday, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center reported.

"As of 20:15 on Sunday, the enemy fired 429 shells of various types," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, shelling was conducted from Uragan and Grad multiple rocket launch systems, and from 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery.

Apart from that, the mission reported one more civilian victim.

Earlier in the day, DPR head, Denis Pushilin, said that three civilians were killed and 11 more were wounded in the DPR’s Shakhtersky district as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.