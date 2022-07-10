LPR head says new education minister to integrate learning institutions in Russian system

LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ivan Kusov, a winner of the Leaders of Russia contest, will help to integrate the Lugansk People’s Republic’s learning institutions into Russia’s system as the republic’s new education minister, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Saturday.

"I met with Ivan Kusov, who was appointed Minister of Education and Science of the Lugansk People's Republic. A graduate of the Public Administration Department of Moscow State University, young, enterprising, winner of the Leaders of Russia competition. I am sure that he, in his new position, will successfully handle the crucial task of helping our educational institutions to seamlessly blend in the educational system of Russia," Pasechnik said on Telegram.

Kusov, born in 1987, previously worked at higher learning establishments including Moscow State University’s affiliate in Sevastopol.