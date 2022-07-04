Transnistrian leader sees no signs of war preparations in Moldova

CHISINAU, July 4. /TASS/. There are no signs indicating that Moldova is making preparations for an invasion, leader of the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel published on his website on Monday.

"There are some economic options, pressure and so on. However, I don’t see any signs of direct preparations for a war with Transnistria. Time will tell what happens next," he pointed out. "As for Transnistria, everything is transparent. It’s impossible to hide military preparations both for Transistrian and Russian forces. They would have been clear," Krasnoselsky added.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said at a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu last week that Kiev was ready to respond to a hypothetical threat coming from Transnistria.

A series of attacks took place in Transnistria in late April, when the building of the Ministry of State Security came under an attack involving hand-held grenade launchers, two radio antennas were blown up and a shooting incident was reported near an ammunition depot in Kolbasna, which stores over 20,000 tonnes of ordnance, relocated there after Soviet forces’ withdrawal from European states. The facility is guarded by Russian troops.

The Transnistrian leader said that the trail of the terrorist attacks led to Ukraine. The Transnistrian authorities added that Moldova was unwilling to cooperate in investigating the attacks.