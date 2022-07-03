Three killed, four more wounded in DPR’s Makeyevka in shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and four more were wounded in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"As a result of today’s shelling by Ukrainian troops, three people were killed and four more received wounds in Makeyevka," it said.

The DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said earlier on Sunday that Makeyevka was shelled from Grad multiple rocket launch systems.