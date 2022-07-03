Germany’s Culture Commissioner is against Russian culture cancelling

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian culture should not be boycotted due to developments in Ukraine, Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth said in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

"Many uncertainties exist about the attitude to have towards the Russian culture. I believe the boycott is completely wrong because often exactly Russian people of art attempt to keep remains of free space," Roth said. The Commissioner added that she believes the Russian culture is the great one and would not allow taking it away from her.