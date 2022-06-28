France ships weapons for defense of Ukraine, not for attacks on other states — Macron

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN /Germany/, June 28. /TASS/. French weapons, shipped to Ukraine, is intended to help Kiev protect its territories, but not to attack other countries, French President Emmanuel Macron stated during a press conference after the G7 Summit in Germany.

"We ship weapons to Ukraine to protect its own soils, but never to attack another country’s territory," the French leader said.

At the same time, he underscored that France "will continue shipment of weapons in the upcoming months." He confirmed Paris’ plans to ship six Caesar self-propelled howitzers shortly in addition to the 12 shipped earlier.