Talks on Ukraine needed today, may be useless tomorrow, Belarusian leader says

MINSK, February 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asserted that talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine should be held without delay.

"Tomorrow, perhaps, nobody will need these talks. Maybe the victorious country, you, probably, don’t have any doubts what may happen, simply won’t talk to anyone," the BelTA news agency quoted him as telling journalists on Saturday. "Russia literally for the third time over recent days nudges them [Kiev] and consents, and they are already agreeing to the conditions that are being offered by Russia nowadays, why are we stalling, people are dying," the Belarusian leader said.

In his opinion, there are forces that urge the Ukrainian leadership to continue to resist. The Belarusian leader added that sanctions are being imposed on Belarus as well since it is also allegedly involved in this conflict. "Yet we will survive this, the important thing is for people not to be killed," Lukashenko asserted.