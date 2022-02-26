{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Talks on Ukraine needed today, may be useless tomorrow, Belarusian leader says

In his opinion, there are forces that urge the Ukrainian leadership to continue to resist

MINSK, February 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asserted that talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine should be held without delay.

"Tomorrow, perhaps, nobody will need these talks. Maybe the victorious country, you, probably, don’t have any doubts what may happen, simply won’t talk to anyone," the BelTA news agency quoted him as telling journalists on Saturday. "Russia literally for the third time over recent days nudges them [Kiev] and consents, and they are already agreeing to the conditions that are being offered by Russia nowadays, why are we stalling, people are dying," the Belarusian leader said.

In his opinion, there are forces that urge the Ukrainian leadership to continue to resist. The Belarusian leader added that sanctions are being imposed on Belarus as well since it is also allegedly involved in this conflict. "Yet we will survive this, the important thing is for people not to be killed," Lukashenko asserted.

DPR says 12 civilians killed on its territory over past 10 days
According to the mission, a total of 7,492 projectiles have been fired at the republic since February 17, including Tochka-U tactical missiles
Russian forces do not rocket, bomb, or shell Ukrainian cities — Defense Ministry
Igor Konashenkov also noted that the positions of Ukrainian military units that had agreed to lay down arms were not being attacked
Lavrov, Wang Yi discuss situation in eastern Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Ministers expressed their joint opinion that the current crisis was caused by Kiev’s rejection - encouraged by the US and its allies - of implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures, approved by the UN Security Council
NBC journalist claims Russian troops landed in Odessa
Matt Bradley also claimed that the Russian troops were crossing the border into Kharkiv
Ukraine ended up defending itself on its own — Zelensky
In his words, no one was ready to guarantee that Ukraine would eventually become a NATO member
Macron says he phoned Putin on Zelensky’s request
In his words, the aim of the conversation was a request "to end hostilities as soon as possible
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
Putin declares beginning of military operation in Ukraine
The Russian leader said that Moscow would seek the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, called upon the Ukrainian army to lay down weapons and warned there would follow a prompt response to attempts at foreign intervention from outside
Ukraine loses control over Snake Island in Black Sea - border guards
The service said it had lost contact with Ukrainian border guards and servicemen, stationed on the island, which is part of Ukraine’s Odessa administrative region
If Ukraine joins NATO, Russia’s security threats will increase dramatically — Putin
Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia is told that some NATO countries are against Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance
UN Secretary General made statements on Ukraine incompatible with his status, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that Moscow conveyed to Guterres its assessment of his statements
Erdogan says Turkey ready to use S-400 missile systems if need be
The Turkish leader already stated in July 2019 that Turkey intended to employ the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, if the country was attacked
Top brass reveals 74 Ukrainian military facilities were crippled by Russia’s strikes
Among them are 11 airfields belonging to the Air Force, three command points, a Ukrainian Navy base and 18 radar stations of S-300 and Buk-M1 missile systems, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov specified
Putin: Ukraine’s threat to develop nuclear weapons not an empty bravado
Kiev has Soviet technologies and delivery systems for such weapons, Russian President said
Radiation levels around Chernobyl NPP remain normal - monitoring
As of 21:00 local time on Thursday, background radiation levels around the Chernobyl NPP do not exceed the norm
Ukrainian troops abandoning their positions, dropping weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry emphasized that no strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms
UK stages military provocations in Black Sea — MFA
In June 2021, it was reported that a UK warship crossed into Russia’s territorial waters off Crimea
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Russia ready to hold talks as soon as Ukrainian army lays down arms — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that no one plans to attack and oppress those who stopped fighting
Putin stresses need for LPR, DPR recognition in conversation with Erdogan
In his turn, Turkish president outlined "his well-known opinion in this regard"
LPR, DPR heads call on Putin to help repel Kiev’s aggression — Kremlin
Their appeals emphasize that amid the deteriorating situation and threats from Kiev, the republics’ citizens are currently forced to flee their homes
Putin tells Xi Russia ready for high-level talks with Kiev
"Russia is ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian side at a high level," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Ukraine ready for talks with Russia if such option exists — presidential advisor
"If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," Mikhail Podolyak pointed out
Russian Su-25 aircraft crashes due to piloting mistake, pilot ejected
The pilot is already at his military unit, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov informed
Kremlin emphasizes need to liberate Ukraine from neo-Nazis
Dmitry Peskov clarified that the demilitarization of Ukraine meant "the need to cancel out the military capabilities that have significantly grown recently, particularly because of other countries’ activities"
Russia always ready for dialogue that will return all to UN Charter, Lavrov emphasizes
Moscow hopes that there is still a chance to return to international law and international commitments, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Russian troops striking military targets in Ukraine by precision weapons — top brass
Civilians are not threatened, Russia’s Defense Ministry assured
Kiev troops deploy heavy weapons between residential buildings in Mariupol — DPR official
Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin specified that civilians are not allowed to flee the settlements under the control of Kiev troops in order to hide behind their backs
Zelensky says he is not afraid to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status with Russia
He admitted that NATO was not ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and to grant membership
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Surrendering Ukrainian soldiers to receive all necessary aid, Donetsk leader says
The DPR leader noted that all the prisoners of war are being moved to locations prepared by the penitentiary service
Entry for Russians to Poland may be blocked, president says
Western countries began to discuss various sanctions against Russia after on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
EU sanctions to prevent Russia from processing and selling oil — EC President
In her words, the EU sanctions against Russia’s energy sector prohibit exports of instruments that are crucial to refine the oil
Russia to take tough measures in response to EU sanctions over DPR, LPR recognition
Instead of critically re-evaluating their role in the situation in the DPR and LPR, the EU has resorted to the sanctions approach mistakenly believing that they are an effective way forward, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Putin urges Ukrainian military to disarm
The Russian leader addressed Ukrainian servicemen, stressing that they gave pledge of allegiance to their people "and not to the anti-national junta plundering Ukraine and victimizing the said people"
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Neither Europe nor the US wants war with Russia — French Defense Minister
Florence Parly stressed that the goal is to achieve a ceasefire
Football, visas and SWIFT: West urges severe sanctions against Russia
TASS has aggregated the first reaction from Western countries to Russia’s action to protect Donbass
Measuring the West’s backlash: Initial action and reaction to Russia’s operation
The US, Great Britain and other countries have announced their intention to impose "unprecedented" and "far-reaching" sanctions against Russia
Russian military disabled 83 military facilities in Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Since the start of the military operation, two Su-27 and two Su-24 planes, one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have been shot down
Putin, Macron exchange opinions about events in Ukraine - Kremlin
The leaders agreed to stay in touch
Ukraine disconnected from Russian, Belarusian energy systems — Ukrenergo
The energy system of Ukraine will be in the standalone mode in recent days
Putin offers West to recognize Crimea, Kiev - to reject accession to NATO
The situation around Ukraine could be resolved with demilitarization of the republic, the Russian President noted
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Kiev asks Ankara to close Turkish straits to Russian warships
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vadily Bodnar called "on all countries to establish a coalition against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to stop the war from engulfing more of the region"
Russian ambassador clarifies to UK top diplomat reasons behind situation in Ukraine
On February 24, Andrey Kelin was summoned to the UK Foreign Office
China calls for sustainable European security mechanism, Xi says
The Chinese President stressed that It was necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality and to take into account and respect the legitimate security concerns of countries
Ukrainian Air Force infrastructure degraded, air defenses suppressed — Russia’s top brass
The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian border guards were not putting up any resistance to Russian units
