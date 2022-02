KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has never posed and will never pose a threat to Russia, President Vladimir Zelensky said in his video address.

"You have been told Ukraine may pose a threat to Russia," Zelensky said in Russian, addressing Russian citizens. "This was not in the past, is not now and will not be in the future," he said.

"We are different but this is not the cause to be enemies," Zelensky added.