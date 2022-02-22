Ukraine as armed "anti-Russia" unacceptable for Moscow — Putin

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as unacceptable the beefing up of Ukraine’s military potential, in particular, in the light of Kiev’s "nuclear ambitions."

As he commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks he did not like the Minsk agreements, Putin said that in this way it might be possible to walk out of any other agreements, for instance, Kiev’s hypothetical pledge not to join NATO, although in this way the country’s authorities "would have in fact implemented the idea of neutrality."

"He [Zelensky] would resettle to Washington, Paris or Berlin, while we would have a heavily armed ‘anti-Russia’ next door. This is absolutely unacceptable, in particular, now, that Ukraine’s current leadership has declared its nuclear ambitions," Putin told a news conference on Tuesday.