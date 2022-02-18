US, Belgium, UK policy towards Minsk based on sanctions — Makei

MINSK, February 18. /TASS/. Sanctions applied to key sectors of the economy have become part and parcel of foreign policy pursued by Washington, Brussels and London towards Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated at a meeting of the Foreign Ministry’s board on Friday.

"Sanctions aimed at key sectors of the Belarusian economy have become the key element of the foreign policy of Washington, Brussels and London in relation to Minsk," the BelTA news agency quoted Makei as saying.

According to the minister, amid the ongoing unprecedented external pressure, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in close cooperation with other state bodies, has built a systematic work to counteract sanctions and reduce their negative consequences for the economy and citizens.

"Today, the Belarusian diplomatic service is forced to work in the harsh conditions of the "new reality", which is characterized by direct threats to the sovereignty and economic stability of Belarus," Makei said. According to him, there is an increasing political pressure from Western countries "up to the complete termination of intergovernmental contacts, their promotion of an unfriendly agenda in international organizations, the daily flow of fake news and disinformation in the media."