Diplomat slams NATO’s attempts to turn Black Sea region into arena of geopolitical battles

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The North Atlantic alliance seeks to turn the Black Sea region into an arena of geopolitical battles and rivalry, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The Russian diplomat thus commented on a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance might send combat teams to Romania. "Militarization of the Black Sea region is NATO’s long-cherished idea," she pointed out.

"The alliance intends to turn this really peaceful region of cooperation into a new arena of geopolitical battles and rivalry," the spokeswoman pointed out.

The alliance’s new bolstered military presence throws into question both particular provisions of the Russia-NATO Founding Act and the entire document, the Russian diplomat said.