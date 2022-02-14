Kiev urges UN to join efforts to reduce tensions around Ukraine

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Monday said he believed the UN should join efforts by Ukraine and its partners to reduce tensions around Donbass.

"Confident that UN can and should take active part in diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and partners to reduce tensions," Kuleba said on Twitter following his talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

They discussed the security crisis, Kuleba said. "Important call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on ways to de-escalate the security crisis created by Russia," he said. "Diplomacy is the only responsible way."

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.