US statements deny Latin American countries free choice, says Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. The statements of the US leadership about Russia deny the countries of the Western Hemisphere "a free choice of foreign policy orientation and partners," Russian Embassy in Washington said, commenting on US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s words.

"According to Nuland, Latin American states that choose to invite Russian support ‘naturally pose a threat to democracy’ in the Western Hemisphere. The US thereby denies the region’s sovereign states a free choice of foreign policy orientation and partners," the Russian embassy stated on its Twitter.

"A fundamental principle that, as Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated on February 8, is ‘not up for debate, dispute, or negotiation’," the diplomatic service noted.