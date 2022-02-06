{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
No proof that Moscow was involved in 2014 explosions at Vrbetice munitions depots - Zeman

Czech President also made critical remarks about Michal Koudelka, acting head of the counter-intelligence Security Information Service

PRAGUE, February 6./TASS/. The Czech Security Information Service has no proof that Russian intelligence agents got into the territory of munitions depots in Vrbetice (east of the Czech Republic), where explosions occurred in 2014, after which Czech authorities alleged that Moscow had been involved, Czech President Milos Zeman said in an interview with CNN Prima News on Sunday.

"The Security Information Service has no evidence or witnesses to say that Russian agents were on the territory of the [military] depots in Vrbetice," the president said.

Zeman also made critical remarks about Michal Koudelka, acting head of the counter-intelligence Security Information Service. According to local media, he will be shortly approved for the post by the Czech government.

On April 17, 2021, Czech authorities claimed that Moscow was allegedly involved in explosions at the ammo storage facility in the village of Vrbetice that resulted in two deaths. The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian diplomats after that. The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a strong protest over this step taken "under conjured-up and ungrounded pretexts" and declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae.

On May 14, 2021, the official internet portal of legal information published a list of unfriendly foreign countries, approved by the Russian government. It included only the United States and the Czech Republic.

Macron points to Russia’s role for normalizing international situation
When "we allow others to speak on our behalf and can no longer contribute to our collective security," the president said
Chinese legendary actor Jackie Chan carries 2022 Olympic Flame torch atop Great Wall
Jackie Chan also carried an Olympic torch during the Summer Olympic Games in 2008
Kremlin spokesman slams Bloomberg’s publishing error as dangerous
Dmitry Peskov does believe that the publication was a provocation, but it shows how dangerous the tension provoked by the West is
Chinese leader Xi Jinping says 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are open
The official opening ceremony kicked off at the National Stadium, the Bird’s Nest
This week in photos: Putin at the Olympics' opening, Torch relay and Red Square fogscape
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russian naval ships arrive at Syria’s Tartus in large-scale drills
The naval maneuvers are focused on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans
Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk
Pre-launch operations and launch took place in the normal mode
2022 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony kicks off in Beijing
The Russian Olympic Committee Team will appear under number 46 during the parade of national athletes at the opening ceremony
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
Kremlin reveals number of approved agreements during Putin’s visit to China
There are 16 intergovernmental, interdepartmental and commercial documents
Press review: Spanish daily airs West’s reply to Moscow and Gazprom boosts Ukraine transit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 3rd
Macron comes to Moscow to restore image of French leadership in Europe, expert says
The expert noted that this visit is being preceded by a number of Macron’s conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with three such conversations held over the past week alone
Ukraine’s decision to disconnect power lines will not affect Belarusian system
In 2021, Belarus successfully tested the energy system with disconnection of cross-border power transmission lines with Lithuania
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Belarus airspace
A patrol mission lasted about four hours
British jets escort Russian aircraft second time in as many days
The Russian bombers didn’t enter UK sovereign airspace, the statement reads
German Cabinet decisively condemns measures against Deutsche Welle — statement
The German government called these measures completely groundless
Deutsche Welle journalists invited to take part in Scholz’s visit to Moscow - spokesperson
The visit will take place on February 15
Russia’s 12-year-old figure skater executes quintuple, posts video as proof
In an interview with TASS Maxim Belyavsky said he executed this new element on the next training day after he tried it for the first time and failed
Press review: US pushing Russia, China closer and Ukraine eyes Israel’s Iron Dome
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 4th
China’s Sui Wenjing, Han Cong set new world record in ice skating pair short program
The previous world record was set by Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, who scored 82.36 points in the short program
Kiev shells residential areas amid alleged Russian plans for ‘invasion’ - Russian diplomat
The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Russian envoy says ‘leaks’ of Russian operation in Ukraine are part of information war
We need good-neighborly relations with the fraternal Ukrainian people, Antonov emphasized
Bloomberg accidentally reports that Russia invaded Ukraine
It is specified that the cause of this happening is being investigated
Previous Normandy format agreements need to be fulfilled before new talks
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the "high-level meetings must involve preparation, and shouldn’t be spontaneous, inefficient and lacking in content"
US seeks to narrow down global security problems to Ukraine - Russian ambassador to US
Antonov says doesn’t believe in US readiness to ruin relations with Russia
Work on Sputnik V recognition underway, WHO official says
In February, there will be the next inspection visit, Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed
Russia, China continue work on long-range jet — Kremlin
The airplane will have 280 seats and a flight range of 12,000 km in the base version
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Belarus for joint drills
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing state border sections in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus
Kiev requests embassies quietly ask foreigners to leave Donbass, says DPR top brass
At the same time, Ukraine introduced new entry restrictions on visits by foreigners who have no "solid reasons" for entering the country
Belarusian presidents says will step down if situation stabilizes
If everything is calm, such a person will emerge, he noted
Brazilian president responds to reports of US attempts to prevent his visit to Moscow
"As soon as US President Joe Biden invites me, if he invites me, I will be pleased to visit the United States", Jair Bolsonaro noted
US experts request to permanently move ISS to lower orbit
On December 24, 2021, the height of the ISS’ orbit was decreased by almost two kilometers
Staff of Russian Embassy in Manila, their families evacuated - Russian Foreign Ministry
There were no victims or injuries
Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence
Eduard Basurin pointed out that the Ukrainian military was carefully hiding the pull-up of forces
Team ROC in 7th place of medal standings after Day 1 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Russian Olympic Committee Team won one silver and one bronze medals
Countries shouldn’t be divided into democratic, undemocratic — Kremlin
"By utilizing the term ‘democratic values’ one shouldn’t divide countries into democratic and undemocratic camps," Dmitry Peskov said
Serious damage done by fire to Russian embassy building in the Philippines
According to the local media, no one was hurt
Putin hails Argentina as one of Russia’s key partners in Latin America
The Russian president also recalled that Argentina became the first country in the western hemisphere to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Russia, China urge all countries to build dialogue, trust — statement
There was also stressed the importance of the protection of the "United Nations-driven international architecture and the international law-based world order"
Hainan's high-tech sector to hire specialists from all over the world — media
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the number of advanced high-tech enterprises on the island has increased fivefold since 2016
Russia outraged by OSCE officials’ remarks on situation around DW - Russian mission
It is an obvious selective approach to the mandate and a demonstration of utter unprofessionalism and open political bias in the assessment of the situation, the Russian permanent mission to the OSCE said
Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office officially notified about closure
Germany’s union of journalists, DJV, has called upon Russian President Vladimir Putin to cancel the move
Putin arrives in Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping, participation in Olympics opening
The Russian leader will take part in Russian-Chinese talks, have a vis-a-vis meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a working lunch, and later that day, Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympics
Russian S-400 battalion arrives in Belarus for joint drills
The troops will practice their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds
Hainan's foreign investment reached $2.79 billion in 2021
FDI increased 7.7-fold
US believes in indivisible security, wants to discuss it with Russia — US diplomat
In US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland' words, the people of Russia deserve security in the same way as the people of America do
Minsk issues protest to Kiev over Ukrainian drone illegally breaching Belarusian border
On January 24, the Ukrainian drone illegally crossed the Belarusian state border and was forced to land
Russia’s Defense Ministry to receive first newly-built Tu-160M strategic bomber
Under the contract, the delivery was initially stipulated for late 2023, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted
Diplomat tells UK premier to stop parroting ‘fake news’ about ‘Russian threat’
Maria Zakharova noted that it is impossible to take these statements seriously but it is necessary to be serious and responsible about the reality
Ukrainian commander-in-chief rules out military operation in Crimea, Donbass
In turn, Alexey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the issue of Crimea was still on table
